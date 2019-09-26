OKLAHOMA CITY — Mothers Against Drunk Driving named Sen. Kim David and Rep. Chris Kannady as the organization's top Oklahoma lawmakers in 2019.
MADD's 2019 Legislators of the Year were selected for a law that incentivizes the use of ignition interlocks for convicted drunk drivers.
“Ignition interlocks for every drunk driving offender is a cornerstone of MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving because they save lives, reduce recidivism and teach sober driving,” MADD Oklahoma Program Manager Loretta Denman said.
David, in a media release, said it was a privilege to work with organizations like MADD. The Porter Republican said too many Oklahomans have lost their lives as a result of drivers who were driving while drunk.
