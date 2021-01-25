A Muskogee man appeared Monday during a virtual hearing in federal court on two criminal complaints related to the violence that erupted Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes.
Andrew C. Ericson, 23, faces one complaint of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds, and a second complaint alleges he took part in the violent entry and disorderly conduct while on the grounds of the Capitol, according to U.S. Justice Department records.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West appointed a public defender to represent Ericson and authorized his release on a $10,000 unsecured bond. West ordered Ericson to surrender his passport to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the only destination to which he will be allowed to travel without the permission otherwise from the court here.
In a statement, the FBI Field Office in Oklahoma City said Ericson was arrested Friday morning "for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building." The statement, released Monday to the media, said agents in Oklahoma "will continue to support our colleagues from our Washington Field Office in bringing all those who participated in this illegal activity to justice."
"Enforcement activity will continue in the days and weeks to come," according to the FBI statement. "As always, we thank the public for their assistance, which has been instrumental throughout the investigation."
An unidentified federal agent who filed an affidavit attached to the criminal complaint naming Ericson, which was filed under seal Jan. 20, said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores in the Northern District of Oklahoma received Snapchat photographs of Ericson taken during the attack.
Two images included with the affidavit show Ericson inside the U.S. Capitol. Special Agent James Hardy, who serves with the Threat Assessment Section of the U.S. Capitol Police, told the affiant the photos of Ericson were taken in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's conference room.
Ericson, according to court documents, was identified through cell phone records and a person identified only as Witness 1, who "had a previous professional relationship with the subject." Witness 1 told the unidentified agent they "did not see any violent acts committed by Andrew Ericson," but the witness "did hear Ericson screaming and yelling during the livestream."
While Witness 1 told the agent they were able to capture only two videos Ericson allegedly livestreamed during the riot, the Muskogee man posted "10-15 videos and pictures on Snapchat of himself inside and around" the U.S. Capitol during the attack. Witness 1 told investigators they were "1,000% certain" the person in the Snapchat livestream video was Ericson.
Repeated attempts to contact Ericson, a graduate of Muskogee High School who attended Northeastern State University and the University of Arkansas, and several family members, proved unsuccessful.
Ericsson also was ordered to appear virtually for a hearing scheduled Friday in the District of Columbia.
The FBI continues to investigate the violence that took place Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. The agency is asking those who have information to continue submitting tips by calling (800) CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.
