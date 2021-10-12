Despite noise from his challengers, a new poll shows Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, R., is still mostly popular in the state compared to his primary opponents.
In a poll conducted by Oklahoma City's Amber Integrated, Lankford has an approval rating of 46%, a slight drop from his June approval rating of 54%. His approval rating among Republicans is at 68%, down from 74% in June.
Lankford's disapproval rating is at 33%, according to the poll.
The poll was conducted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 and included a sample size of 500 registered voters (253 for the primary poll), with the results separated by various factors, including age, gender, race and education level. The survey has a margin of error of 4.38% at a 95% confidence interval.
While he had a slight drop in approval rating over the last quarter, a successful primary challenge to Lankford will be hard, the poll found. The incumbent senator has a commanding lead over his declared challengers -- his poll numbers are almost triple those of his closest competitor, far-right candidate Jackson Lahmeyer.
According to the poll, 62% of Republicans say they plan to vote for or lean toward Lankford compared to only 21% of voters saying the same for Lahmeyer. The most recent challenger to enter the race is state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, who is only polling at 3%.
Lahmeyer only polled better than Lankford with registered Hispanic or Latino Republicans -- only six were polled -- and failed to poll greater than 32% in any other category.
The results of this poll goes against a common point Lahmeyer and his supporters have spread over the last six months, that Lankford is unliked among Republicans in Oklahoma.
Lahmeyer in his campaign has asserted most Oklahoma Republicans are upset with Lankford for turning his back on them by certifying President Joe Biden's victory so much so that they are willing to vote him out of office for it. The poll begs to differ.
Accordingly, Lahmeyer has embraced conspiracy theories and radical ideas such as decertifying Biden's Electoral College win due to unsubstantiated fraud. He has been endorsed by former National Security Advisor to former President Donald Trump, Gen. Michael Flynn, as well as others in the former president's circle.
"Lahmeyer is still somewhat of an unknown entity in Oklahoma. Lankford has been around for a while and he's got a pretty lengthy public record, people know who he is," said Jackson Lisle, a partner and pollster at Amber Integrated.
"So it's not surprising that he is 40 points ahead of Lahmeyer, who is still relatively unknown."
Although Lahmeyer appears to have the support of this far-right contingent of the Republican party, Lisle said, that does not appear to be enough to win him the primary since "Lankford is still a very conservative U.S. Senator." This will make it difficult for Lahmeyer to pull away conservative voters from him, Lisle said.
Lahmeyer's team was not convinced by this polling data and said that their own internal polling has the race "much closer" and Lahmeyer continuing "to gain ground every day."
"Just as you shouldn't take health advice from KFC, we don't get our polling insights from that firm," the Lahmeyer campaign said in a statement. "Their same poll also showed Lankford's approval has dropped another 8 points... Republicans will never forget Lankford's cowardly flip-flop to certify the 2020 election. His base is evaporating while Lahmeyer's is surging."
In June, Amber Integrated said "any challenge to Lankford in a primary will be an uphill climb."
According to the most recent polling, that would appear to still be the case.
"Senator Lankford is in a great position to win, barring any extreme changes in voter sentiment," Lisle said. "To be 40 points up, you know, less than a year out from the primaries is a very strong position to be in."
Lankford also exceeds Lahmeyer in money raised -- he has $1.6 million on hand, raising $785,109 last quarter, according to his July FEC report. Comparatively, Lahmeyer has $136,773 on hand and raised $211,706 last quarter, according to his latest report. The majority of Lahmeyer's funds came from individual Oklahoma donors, not PACs.
While Lahmeyer trails Lankford by a significant margin, Lisle said he was surprised by how high his numbers were since he hasn't run many statewide advertisements.
But the biggest surprise wasn't Lankford's or Lahmeyer's numbers -- rather, it was how low Dahm's numbers were, Lisle said.
"To be there as a state senator is pretty low, especially if you're considering that the lane that Dahm is gonna run in is the same lane Lahmeyer is running in, the far right lane," he said. "If anything that's gonna hurt both of their chances in a primary where they're both trying to run to Lankford's right. They're gonna split that vote and likely not help either one of them out."
Some of Dahm's low polling numbers could be attributed to him entering the race a day before the poll began. But even with that, his numbers are surprisingly low, Lisle said.
The Republican Primary will take place June 28, 2022.
