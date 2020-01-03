Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced on New Year's Day that 2020 was starting off with good news: the organization didn't work any fatality crashes on New Year's Eve.
A statement from OHP said the "awesome news" is a great way to start the new year on the right foot.
"We like it when we can report a good stat like this," reads the statement.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO), last year's New Year's holiday had a total of 374 crashes in Oklahoma, five of which were fatal, resulting in the deaths of five people. Two of the people killed were in alcohol or drug-related crashes. OHSO states out of the 374 crashes last year, a total of 45 were alcohol or drug-related crashes, meaning more than 12 percent of the holiday crashes on Oklahoma roads potentially involved an impaired driver.
OHP hopes 2020 will see a decrease in fatality accidents.
