Despite a federal judge ruling in favor of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard members, Oklahoma will not punish members who refuse to comply, a National Guard spokesperson said Wednesday.
Members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard would have only days to comply with the federal government’s mandate or face what could be career-ending consequences, but Maj. Kristen Tschetter, public affairs officer with the Oklahoma National Guard, said Gov. Kevin Stitt’s position on the matter has not changed.
“We are really in the same holding pattern we’ve been in, and that is we continue to follow the governor’s policy, and wait,” she said. “… So the National Guard policy that the (Adjutant Gen. Thomas Mancino) put in place basically says that we aren’t going to remove people from service and we are not going to punish with administrative action for (being) unvaccinated.”
Tschetter said Mancino’s policy does not apply to Title 10 scenarios, when the federal government federalizes the Oklahoma National Guard, in which case those unvaccinated members of the guard would be ineligible for service.
However, the Pentagon was clear in its directive that National Guardsmen must be vaccinated regardless of if they are federalized or not.
The Pentagon-ordered mandate requires that all service members, including National Guard members, receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Members who do not get the vaccine are subject to penalties that may include forfeiture of pay or forcible separation from the military.
In November, Stitt argued in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that the vaccine mandates for guard members “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans.” Austin responded that “the concerns raised in your letter do not negate the need for this important military readiness requirement.”
Stitt’s administration filed a lawsuit attempting to block the mandate, but Senior U.S District Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled against the governor Tuesday, agreeing with the Pentagon.
“From day one of the military vaccine mandate, the Guard was included," Friot wrote. "The Guard was included … because 'to defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.'”
He also said there is no difference between the Pentagon requiring guardsmen to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the other vaccines they are already required.
“The COVID vaccination mandate should be understood against the backdrop of other military immunization mandates — which date back as far as Gen George Washington’s mandate that troops in the Continental Army be inoculated against smallpox," Friot wrote..
Even with Friot’s ruling, Tschetter said the guard is waiting for a “final legal decision,” and once that is handed down the guard will follow “whatever policy gets decided in that legal process.” Until then, they’re following the orders of the governor and awaiting “further guidance” from Stitt, she said.
Tschetter added: “I would err on the side of caution to say that it is the governor's legal battle. It's not the TAG’s (the adjutant general’s) battle. The TAG is nonpartisan, non-political and he is a governor-appointed position. … The governor is the commander in chief while under Title 32 authority status. So all of the legal stuff is being done by the governor's office, not from the National Guard.”
Friot alluded to this chain of command in his ruling Tuesday, saying guardsmen were led astray by Stitt because the service members “did not have the benefit of well-informed leadership at the highest level of the Oklahoma Guard."
A spokesperson for Stitt declined to answer specific questions on the ruling saying, “We have reviewed the judge’s order. We don’t have further comment at this time.” The Stitt administration has not yet specified whether it plans to pursue an appeal to Friot’s decision.
Pentagon officials also declined comment Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Tschetter said about 11% — or 250 servicemen and women out of the 2,280-member Air National Guard — remained unvaccinated. She said about 60% of the 6,500-member Oklahoma Army National Guard remained unvaccinated ahead of the June 2022 deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.