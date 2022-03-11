Oklahoma pension funds have little invested in Russia

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma's two largest state pensions say they managed to divest most of their Russian assets ahead of economic sanctions, minimizing losses to the taxpayers who fund them.
The heads of some of Oklahoma's large pensions said their investment managers had bought Russian-based assets prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but divested most of those just before they essentially became worthless.
As of Jan. 31, the $12 billion Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System had about $4.5 million in direct exposure to equity and fixed-income securities based in Russia, said Joe Fox, executive director. As of Feb. 28, that exposure had dropped about $1.4 million -- or about .01 percent of total assets.
At the close of markets on Feb. 23, the $21.4 billion Teachers' Retirement System had $15.7 million -- or only .07% of its funds -- invested in securities involving Russian corporations, said Sarah Green, executive director.
The smaller Oklahoma Police and Pension Retirement System had less than one-hundredth of a percent of its $3.5 billion fund invested in Russian assets, said Ginger Sigler, executive director.
She said investment managers were able to sell most investments ahead of the invasion and sanctions, but said there wasn't a specific dollar figure available because of co-mingled funds. However, the amount is "so minute" compared to the overall size of the fund, it would not affect her pension's returns.
Sigler said what Russian assets pensions continue to hold are essentially worthless, so her system will hold on to them in hopes that they one day recover.
An official with the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System said Tuesday that the pension was still trying to calculate the amount of its Russian-held assets. A follow up email was not returned as of Friday afternoon. A message left with the state's firefighters pension also was not returned.
On Friday, Forbes reported that nationally, Russian-based investments typically made up less than 1% of most state investment portfolios.
Fox, the executive director of the public employees pension, said diversification of the system's assets is an important tool in the reduction of the overall risk, but that lends itself to having exposure to markets outside of the United States.
"Post-invasion, escalating sanctions imposed on Russia have caused extreme illiquidity in all Russian securities," Fox said in an email. "As a result, market-making activity in Russian securities has halted and investors holding Russian securities have been unable to liquidate any assets associated with Russia."
State Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, who chairs the House pension committee, said he wouldn't be surprised if pensions dumped all their Russian assets as fast as they could last month.
"If you expect the investment to be worthless, your fiduciary interest is to take care of your customers," he said.
After years of neglect in paying into the pension systems, Oklahoma lawmakers have made it a priority in recent years to shore them up. Nearly a decade ago, they were the worst funded liability and threatened to harm the state's credit rating. Lawmakers have invested hundreds of millions a year since 2006 with the goal of making all pension systems solvent. As of June 30, 2021, the state's seven pensions had a combined unfunded liability of $8.9 billion and were 81% funded, according state officials. The pensions had $37.9 billion in assets.
State Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, who chairs the Senate pension committee, said if Oklahoma pensions had invested in Russia, he'd like to know if those are bundled with some type of mutual funds or how exactly those financial arrangements are structured.
He said pension systems try to spread their investment risks all over the world, and sometimes when they do that, they can encounter conditions that may be less than ideal.
"Markets change, economic conditions change, military situations change, and so you find yourself not in the best situation, but when you're trying to group those investments together, that can happen," he said.
Quinn said he personally would not have invested in any Russian assets ahead of the conflict, unless they had been bundled with other things.
"Sometimes you don't know exactly what all is in that because they do try to spread the risk on financial investments," he said. "(Our pensions) do try to protect themselves by the peaks and valleys of that, but if you're asking me, just a lone investment in Russia by itself, I wouldn't have thought that that was a stable decision even before our crisis hit."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
