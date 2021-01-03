The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported four additional COVID-related Wednesday deaths in Norman as the city recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases.
Norman's cumulative case total is now at 9,200, with 8,239 recoveries.
Wednesday's four deaths bring Norman's death toll from 84 to 88. The city has reported seven of those total deaths in the last week.
The Health Department does not provide exact dates when deaths occur, and only provides age range and gender of the deceased on a county level.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,249 new cases in the state Wednesday, placing the state's cumulative case total at 287,030.
Just over 87,000 -- or about 30% -- of Oklahoma's 287,030 total cases have been reported in the month of December alone.
The state reported a massive 48 additional deaths on Wednesday, jumping Oklahoma's death toll to 2,453.
The state does not provide exact dates when deaths occur, so it's unclear what kind of time period these 48 deaths may cover.
The state's seven-day new case average fell slightly to 2,536 on Wednesday. The average will likely continue to be impacted by artificially low post-holiday case reports.
Statewide hospitalization numbers from Tuesday evening showed that hospitalizations were down just slightly from their all-time peak on Monday.
Tuesday's executive order report showed 1,916 Oklahomans confirmed or suspected to be hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 1,927 on Monday.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 194 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county's cumulative case total to 18,898. The Health Department has reported 16,434 recoveries in the county.
Of the latest 48 statewide deaths reported Wednesday, 10 were in Cleveland County, according to the Health Department.
The department's age breakdown of those 10 deaths shows that three were people ages 36-49, three were people ages 50-64 and four were people 65 or older (no information about the deaths beyond an age range and gender of the deceased is provided). One hundred sixty-three Cleveland County residents have now died in relation to COVID-19.
Moore reported 51 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 4,090. Of Cleveland County's 10 latest deaths, four were in Moore, bringing the city's death toll to 27.
The latest update to the Health Department's risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan.
The updated map showed a daily average of 83.1 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 18-24, the highest weekly average the county has ever recorded.
NPS' updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers are available on the district's website.
The University of Oklahoma and NPS are both currently on winter break, though OU's case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard, and NPS' at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.