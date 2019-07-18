EDMOND, Okla. -- Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Director Ricky Adams said the agency is rebuilding after a decade of budget cuts.
The state' primary investigative agency has 73 personnel, with a goal of increasing to 93 by the end of the year and hopes to achieve the optimal number of 132 employees by 2025.
Adams said OSBI is hiring and plans to start a new agent academy after not conducting agent training in five years.
"We are rebuilding and getting things back together," Adams told members of the press Tuesday who gathered at the agency's Edmond office for a media day.
One of the new departments under Adams is a cold case unit.
Special Agent Francia Thompson oversees the department, consisting of a small team dedicated to cold cases -- which are defined as a cases "where probative investigative leads have been exhausted."
Thompson said the agency has 387 cold cases, with 41 under review -- which means a family member, or someone, has a tip that could lead to a positive identification of an unidentified body.
For the department to take a cold case, it first must go through a review process involving members from other departments, with prioritization given based on available evidence.
The agency hopes to expand the cold case unit in the future which has a repository for cold cases -- including missing persons -- so victims "don't fall through the cracks."
Also highlighted by the agency was a downtick in drug cases submitted for testing and the rise of Fentanyl being seen in the agency's labs across the state.
OSBI Criminalist Administrator Mistie Burris said drug use is not going down, but the cases are not being submitted for testing due to recent changes in laws.
Burris said the agency has begun to see "mimic" tablets of Fentanyl in labs, which are pills stamped to resemble prescription narcotics such as Hydrocodone.
The agency is now recommending law enforcement not conduct field-testing due to possible Fentanyl contamination.
Even with the new changes in the law, the top two drugs being tested are methamphetamine and marijuana, whether it is medical or not.
"We continue to watch trends for medical marijuana," Burris said.
Other topics highlighted by the agency included the various resources available to law enforcement agencies across the state for officer-involved shootings, and sexual assault testing, along with tracking, ballistics, narcotics and DNA testing.
