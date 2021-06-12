OKLAHOMA CITY -- Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed with the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued a statement after the state reached over three million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered.
"I want to say a sincere thank you to all the Oklahomans who have stepped up to receive their COVID-19 vaccination and done their part to protect the lives and health of communities across the state," he said. "This spring we set a goal to administer three million doses by Memorial Day. Though we didn't quite reach that goal, we had administered over 2.9 million doses by Memorial Day weekend. Many Oklahomans took action against COVID-19, and we're very grateful for that."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's online tracker, which incorporates vaccination data for both state and federal doses administered, Oklahoma has administered 3,004,221 total doses as of June 10.
"Beyond reaching a certain milestone, we want to continue to stress the importance of receiving the vaccine for yourself and those around you," Reed said. "We have plenty of vaccines waiting for all Oklahomans 12 and older who want it, and we encourage anyone to sign up for an appointment as soon as they are ready.
"Your decision to get the vaccine has a tangible impact. It keeps you and those around you safe, healthy and out of the hospital, and it stops the spread of COVID-19 in our state. Because of this vaccine, we have seen incredible efficacy nationwide at slowing transmission of this virus."
People can schedule an appointment now using the state's vaccine portal. There are also hundreds of pandemic providers across the state. Oklahomans can check with their personal provider or use the federal vaccine finder to check for appointments.
Many providers are also offering walk-in appointments or clinics at local events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.