Access to voting remains at the forefront of many lawmakers’ conversations, as some states have implemented stricter voting rules while legislation to open up access is being considered.
Three state lawmakers recently hosted an interim study on Oklahoma’s absentee voting process. The study was used so State Reps. Andy Fugate, D-Del City; John Waldron, D-Tulsa; and State Sen. Joanna Dossett, D-Tulsa, could better understand the state of elections in Oklahoma, problems people face when voting, and solutions that ensure wide participation while maintaining election security.
Oklahoma was among the states this year to actually increase access to the polls. House Bill 2663 added an extra day to allow for early voting in general elections. But some lawmakers would expand that even further, while also provide avenues for people to correct their absentee ballots if rejected.
“More than 5,000 absentee ballots were rejected in 2020 because of simple mistakes,” Fugate said. “One in four Oklahomans voted absentee last year. They deserve the same protections and privileges as those who cast a traditional ballot on election day. That’s why I ran House Bill 1843 the year, which gives those voters the opportunity to have their votes corrected and counted.”
Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax reportedly indicated that implementing procedures to notify absentee voters if their ballot was rejected could be difficult to do, while allowing them to cast a provisional ballot may be more feasible.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, expressed concern that provisional ballots could lead to confusion or fraud, and overall he's comfortable with the state’s current process.
“I think you’re opening up a can of worms on that deal,” he said. “If you vote on election day and you don’t mark your ballot right, are you going to get that same opportunity? No.”
The legislators conducting the study walked away from it with the idea of expanding access to public transportation for those with disabilities to allow them to vote. Lindsey Spoon, a member of the Oklahoma Disabilities Council, said a lack of transportation is “a fundamental barrier for many to appear in person or to even get to a notary,” which is required for absentee voters.
Culver said expanding transportation for people sounds like a good idea, but at the same time pointed to public transportation already available, as well as the numerous volunteers and party officials who offer to drive people to the polls.
“We want everybody to be able to cast their ballot in a legal and lawful way,” he said. “If we need to go pick up some people up and haul them in there, I see nothing wrong with that. Most candidates on their website say if you need a ride to the polls, just call.”
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair, likes the thought of expanding public transportation for voters to reach the polls. She had the idea of designating one or two vehicles from public transportation systems to solely focus on getting voters to the polls. She also thinks people should have a chance to fix mistakes on their absentee ballot, or be given a provisional absentee ballot.
“That sounds OK to me,” she said. “I know when somebody comes into the polls and their names aren’t on the books, provided they give us the proper ID, we give them a provisional ballot. I think people should be given an opportunity to correct their errors in a timely fashion.”
Concurrently, there’s been some legislation introduced at the federal level to require states to have a 15-day minimum window, require ballot drop off boxes to be available, create automatic voter registration and same say voter registration, allow those with felony convictions to vote once they complete their prison terms, and much more.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he doesn’t want the federal government meddling with Oklahoma’s election procedures.
“It’s a states’ rights issue and I don’t think the federal government needs to get involved in telling us we need a 15-day window, that we have to have drop boxes, or that we have to allow felons to vote after X amount of years after they get out of prison,” Pemberton said. “I think the state governments across the nation and their Legislature should make those decisions.”
The laws on when convicted felons can vote vary based on the state. Some states restore voting rights after prison, parole and probation; others allow voting after someone has been released from prison. In Washington D.C., Maine and Vermont, people can vote from prison.
Ross, the former chair on the New Jersey State Parole Board, said she was used to seeing people go in and out of the justice system, like a “revolving circle.” So she’s in favor of people’s rights being restored after they’ve received their certificate of completion.
“There was a guy who was a convicted felon,” she said. “He worked all the time on campaigns. He volunteered to drive people to the polls and did everything, but he was never allowed to vote. He actually cried the day we issued his certificate of completion, because he just wanted to be able to vote and not work as a volunteer at the polls.”
In a Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked how they feel about Oklahoma’s election system, if they are concerned about accessibility, or if they believe fraud is a problem.
“One thing that needs to be implemented is same day registration and any changes that make voting more accessible are certainly welcome,” Brent Been said. “And ballot accessibility is of the utmost importance against the backdrop of many GOP-led state Legislatures imposing voter restrictive laws.”
Andy Page wrote that they work out of state and always vote using an absentee ballot.
“It requires that [I] have the signature notarized. It has never been a problem. I just hope they (the election board) verify signatures.”
David Watts said accessibility isn’t why people aren’t voting.
“Check the number of Cherokees that voted this year vs. Cherokees signing up for the COVID money,” he wrote. “Accessibility isn’t the issue.”
Some respondents argued that people could sign up for COVID relief funds using their phone, and believe people should be able to vote from their mobile, too. Others feel there should be more polling places.
Michael Peters said accessibility isn’t about distance, but about the day.
“Asking voters to take off work (unpaid) is at the very least difficult,” he said. “Make voting mandatory, a national holiday, easier way to receive/submit mail-in ballots, longer voting period. It works in other states and other countries.”
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes and Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return phone calls by press time.
