POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Legislators eye circumventing firearm suppressor laws

State Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, plans to introduce a bill next legislative session that would expect a firearm suppressor, or silencer, from federal law and regulations if it’s manufactured in Oklahoma.
Senate Bill 1098 is intended to entice gun and accessory manufacturers to the state, and would allow Oklahomans to purchase a suppressor without having to jump through hoops currently in place. Under federal law, people must pass a background check that typically takes 8 to 10 months to process and pay a $200 fee for an NFA tax stamp, among other rules. If the bill were to pass, silencers with “Made in Oklahoma” marked on them would be free from federal registration requirements.
“It’s clear federal overreach to require a person who purchases a gun suppressor to pay additional fees out of pocket and wait months or even years for approval,” Bergstrom said. “The federal requirement of registering a suppressor through the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms process is lengthy, expensive and a burden placed directly on law abiding citizens.”
The state of Texas recently passed a similar law, exempting Texas-made suppressors from the National Firearms Act. In response, the ATF said this summer that federal law still supersedes Texas’s new law, and NFA regulations still apply regardless of whether the silencer has crossed state lines.
However, some people have pointed to the state's medical cannabis industry while marijuana remains an illegal substance under federal law.
“Has anybody prosecuted anybody for medical marijuana because it’s federally illegal? And how many dispensaries do we have in Tahlequah?” asked Dee Page, owner of Recoil Arms.
Page said she’s still waiting on a suppressor she ordered over a year ago, and doesn’t think the legislation to nix certain regulations would create any extra problems. Instead, she said the people likely to benefit from it would be huntsman, rather than potential criminals.
“Joe Blow is not going to go out and spend $300 on a suppressor,” she said. “For hunting, it’s better because you don’t have to wear your hearing suppression and you can hear and see things easier. It’s going to make hunting much more pleasant, and it’s also going to make target shooting much more pleasant.”
While hunters may benefit from the legislation, it would apply to all Oklahomans. Studies on universal background checks have produced mixed results – some have found them to be associated with lower rates of firearm homicides, while other research has indicated they have little to no effect. Firearm-advocacy groups claim the accessories have been unfairly vilified, while gun-control groups believe the sound of firearms should be loud and easily recognizable.
Cherokee County Democratic Chair Yolette Ross supports any rules that could curb gun violence.
“I’m all for regulations for anything having to do with a firearm,” she said. “I think you should go through certain protocols and background checks, because not everybody is mentally adept to carry a gun. So I don’t see any reason why we should try to relax the background checks.”
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said there is a misconception about suppressors, created from how they are portrayed in movies and television. He also doesn’t believe regulations keep them out of criminals’ hands.
“To get a silencer, it’s way more complicated than just going to buy a firearm,” he said. “It’s nuts. And is it going to keep them out of the hands of people that aren’t going to use them lawfully? Probably not.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he doesn’t have an issue with the legislation and thinks it could bring more jobs to Oklahoma if gun manufacturers were to open up shop.
“I think 95 percent, or more, of your Republicans would be in favor of anything that’s going to make gun owners happy and also uphold their Second Amendment rights,” he said. “I think if it goes to a floor vote, I think you’ll see a 75 percent majority vote for it.”
Some people think the federal restrictions should have never existed in the first place. However, Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes said the suppressors aren’t the most exciting aspect of the proposed legislation.
“The exciting part is that legislators are coming to understand and exercise state authority in restraining the federal government,” he said. “Seeing those ideas being used on smaller things like suppressors is great. I look forward to the principal being applied to broader issues not only in Oklahoma, but across the U.S. in other states.”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return media inquiries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.