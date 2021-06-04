POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Republican lawmakers pleased with legislative session

Oklahoma’s lawmakers adjourned from the first regular session of the 58th Legislature last week pleased with how things turned out, given the fact the COVID-19 pandemic cut last year’s session short.
Many of the state’s Republican leaders hailed the session as one of the best in years, citing their measures to lower personal income tax rates, replenish the rainy day fund to $1.3 billion, appropriate money to common education, and fund Medicaid expansion, among many other actions taken over the four months. Concurrently, many Democrat-led initiatives went unconsidered as the GOP controls both the House and Senate.
“We prioritized and invested in public education, we delivered tax relief for families and businesses, made significant investments in economic diversification efforts, and managed to put more than $800 million toward the state’s savings,” said State Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “Additionally, we passed pro-life measures to protect life at all stages, increased access to quality health care for Oklahomans, and found ways to modernize government in different areas.”
In his first year in the Legislature, State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he’s getting ready for interim studies and meetings to be held over the summer before legislators reconvene for a special session to approve redistricting maps around late September. With no previous experience to compare it to, he said he felt the session went well.
“It was a good session. We got a good budget passed. It looks like everybody got money, and we passed some Second Amendment bills and states’s rights bills, so overall it was a very productive session,” said Culver. “The older [lawmakers] that have been there said that this was probably the best session they’ve been in.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton was happy about the work done toward the end of the session to fund education. He pointed to the $25 million lawmakers put into the common education to reduce class sizes for kindergarten and first grade classes, $60 million to go towards science textbooks, as well as the $110 million it put into the public schools to backfill the state’s cutting of that amount last year due to the pandemic.
“And we fully funded the FBA, which is the flex benefits or the health insurance for all of our support and teaching staff, which that was an additional $17 million,” Pemberton said. “So when you start looking at it, there was over $171 million in additional money into common ed. So I felt like it was a good year. It’s the second-largest common-ed budget in state history, so I can’t complain about that.”
Cherokee Nation is a major player in northeastern Oklahoma and consistently advocates for and against bills in the state Legislature. This year, it advocated for a $30 million film tax incentive to spur more projects and investment in the state. CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe was a key partner in developing the legislation, and that overall it was a successful year.
“State legislative bills that we have pursued have become law, including Ida’s Law, which protects missing and murdered indigenous women and other people by adding a position to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation,” Hoskin said during May’s Tribal Council meeting. “That’s something we’ve been pursuing for a couple of years now. Also signed into law is legislation that will improve the way we count native students in public schools, which helps with funding and other efforts associated with those sorts of counts.”
While Republican officials reached Sine Die with a number of conservative policies enacted, Democrats left the Capitol buildling hoping for more. For instance, a push to eliminate the state’s grocery tax that costs Okies more than $250 million annually was never heard. Their budget plan to increase the state’s education budget by around $500 million didn’t come to fruition. And legislation to address racial issues or increase accountability among law enforcement were largely withheld from floor discussion.
Democrats called out Gov. Kevin Stitt and officials for a bill that increased the tax credits available for the Equal Opportunity Scholarship Act, making $50 million available for businesses and individuals to receive a 75 percent tax credit for donations made to organizations that offer school scholarships to lower-income families. Half of the $50 million was for private schools. Pemberton and Culver both voted against the measure.
“Our ‘historic’ investment into public education still leaves Oklahoma in last place for per-student spending in our region,” said State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa. “Lawmakers know this, but still decided to give a $25 million tax credit to private schools. Additionally, there will be long-term repercussions to the way the funding formula was scrambled this session, and we did so against the recommendations of policy experts.”
Cherokee County’s political party heads could not be reached by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.