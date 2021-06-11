POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Some fear petition limitations subvert will of people

In recent years, through citizen-led petitions, the state has expanded Medicaid services, legalized medical marijuana, and reformed the criminal justice system in Oklahoma.
This legislative session, however, lawmakers passed a couple of bills to change the state's petition process. Prior to House Bill 2564 receiving Gov. Kevin Stitt's signature, the Oklahoma State Election Board's results of any state question were final, allowing no room for a recount, despite the margin of difference. Now, if results of a state question that would make a statutory change fall within a margin of .5 percent, a recount will occur automatically. And when results of a state question that would amend Oklahoma's Constitution fall within a 1 percent margin, an automatic recount will occur.
The Legislature also passed Senate Bill 947, which requires petitions to have a fiscal impact statement included, if the measure would need state funding to go into effect. Potential funding source information would have to be clearly listed on petitions seeking signatures to bring state questions to a vote of the people.
Supporters of both bills say they increase transparency in the state's petition process, while opponents argue they simply create more hurdles for the public to petition the government.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, who voted for both pieces of legislation, said voters might not always realize what a state question might cost them in taxes, adding that many people didn't realize the Medicaid expansion question of 2020 would cost the state $160 million to $200 million.
"I think that bill was well thought out, because I think people need to realize before they go to the polls that a lot of time these initiative petitions they vote on have a financial impact, and those dollars have to come out of the state coffers," Pemberton said. "It may make a difference in what people think or how they vote at the polls."
Pemberton doesn't think the legislation will prevent citizens from initiating petitions, and feels the bill to bring financial transparency was more warranted than the bill to allow for recounts.
"I think the financial impact statement is the most important [bill] by far, more so than a recount," he said. "When you get down to it, there have been some changes in recounts, but Oklahoma has got a pretty good system with the electronic system we use. It has to be a real, real close margin for that recount to go into effect."
H.B. 2564 provides another avenue for recounts, though. Under the law, the governor or attorney general may request a recount of any state question. Any recounts of state questions would be uncommon, anyway, as only two questions would have qualified for automatic recounts under the bill in the past 30 years.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross disagrees with the recount measure, saying she believes the state's election system is already strong, and she doesn't want to see any further delays in implementing the will of the people.
"I think citizen-led petitions can provide a safety valve to ensure that citizens have a say in their voting process, particularly if they feel legislators are not addressing their needs," she said. "That would all depend on what the issue was and how serious it was, but the possibility that citizens can occasionally take legislative matters into their own hands can also make legislators more responsive to citizens' views."
The recount bill also created the State Question Recount Revolving Fund, not subject to fiscal year limitations, provided it does not exceed $500,000.
Should the results of a state question fall into the margins for a recount, the secretary of the State Election Board would order the recount as long as the revolving fund had a balance of at least $250,000.
"The governor, attorney general, and other office holders don't need a mechanism to delay or burden the will of the people as it is laid out in the constitution," said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair. "As far as transparency in impact reporting, the many tax cuts we have seen under the Oklahoma Legislature in recent years haven't been accompanied by such a requirement, and the right of the people to exercise their constitutional authority to shape government should not be burdened any further."
In the bill to increase financial transparency, the word limit for a ballot title was extended to 300 words if the measure has a fiscal impact on the state included. The fiscal impact statement would be required if the state question were to call for the imposition of a new tax, increase of an existing tax, or elimination of existing services.
Ross said there should be some sort of fiscal statement to go along with a petition, but doesn't believe it should prevent the filing of initiatives.
"If you're going to go forward with this, then ballpark how much you think it's going to cost," she said. "But I don't think it should be binding as a law. You can iron out the final figure later on, once we get some momentum going, because people are going to jump on board and figure out how much it's going to cause. That's going to be a question no matter what, but I don't think it should be something that stops the process."
Both laws will go into effect Nov. 1.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes; and Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return media inquiries by press time.
