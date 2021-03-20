RED TAPE REMOVAL: Bill to allow cosmetology students to work while pursing a license heads to state Senate

The Oklahoma House passed a bill recently that would change regulations in the cosmetology and barbering industry, allowing for people to work in a salon while they pursue a license through the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology.
State Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-OKC, said the legislation would make the state a better place for people to get their education in the cosmetology and barbering industries.
"House Bill 1807 opens up opportunities for individuals training in cosmetology and barbering schools to gain a board-supported certification in specific skill areas, which would allow them to legally work in a professional salon prior to graduation," Forrest said on the House floor.
"This helps students be more successful in the industry upon graduation and allows them to pursue full licensure during that time."
The measure was created to remove any hindrances to employment, and reportedly received support from an Oklahoman barber, by lowering the barriers for entry into the industry. Bennett said the bill will make it easier to become certified in an industry that allows people to grow their own business and become their own boss, while not sacrificing instruction time.
"These shops become the small business that fuel cities and towns across the state," he said. "Those business owners become community leaders."
With the ongoing pandemic, professionals in the industry understand that health and safety is a top priority when seeing clients. Bridget Cowlishaw, of Cyndi's Hair Designs, said beauticians have to know more about sterilization methods, how certain products can affect customers, and how to deal with emergencies.
"It's putting the health and safety of clients at risk if someone is operating using the chemicals that we do and using sharp instruments, where there can be a blood situation," said Cowlishaw. "You have to know how to clean that properly. I think it would put people in a position where they might not know that they're going to someone who does not have that training and get themselves in a health and safety situation they don't know about."
Cowlishaw believes things in the cosmetology industry are fine how they are now. However, she might favor stricter procedures and more thorough curriculum among schools, as she said the quality of such programs can vary drastically.
"Some of them are very serious and they send their students into the state licensing and they get their license, and all is well," she said. "But some places have a sketchy record in truly educating the people whose money they take."
At Vivid Salon & Boutique, Kelon and Amy Carter said they'd like to see what disciplines people who don't have a license, but have a board-supported certificate, would be allowed to practice if the bill were to pass, as some specialties require more stringent protocols than others.
"One of the reasons why the governor opened us back up before anybody else is because we have the same health and safety standards that the CDC recommends, and have for like 50 years," said Carter. "We basically have a higher standard of cleanliness than doctors offices and dentists offices."
While the legislation would not eliminate the requirement for getting a license, that is something other states have pushed for. It is apparent that most industry workers would be against such a measure.
But the State Board of Cosmetology does support quicker access to the workforce.
"The bill opens up job opportunities allowing for certifications in lower health and safety risk disciplines for current cosmetology and barbering students and other individuals wishing to practice in the professional salon environment," said board Executive Director Sherry Lewelling. "Additionally, the bill removes barriers for those former Oklahoma licensees that wish to return to the industry after letting their license expire longer than 5 years."
The bill will now head to the Oklahoma Senate. Legislators on Monday will reconvene in their respecitive committees, which will have to approve the measure so it can head to the Senate floor.
