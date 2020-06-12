Republican candidates speak at public forum

A panel of Republican candidates for public office gathered at YWCA Enid Thursday evening for one last chance to speak with constituents before the June 30 primary.
Candidates spoke for Oklahoma House District 40, Senate District 19 and Garfield County Sheriff's Office races. JJ Stitt also was present to speak on his primary contest for the seat of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Roxanne Pollard, president of Garfield County Republic Women, said area voters have a good slate of candidates before them.
"It's a great day to be a Republican, and we feel really lucky to be a Republican at this time, with these candidates," Pollard said.
Each candidate spoke for about 10 minutes, outlining their platform and reasons for running for office.
U.S. Senate
Stitt, of Kingfisher, is challenging Inhofe for his seat. Stitt, a third-generation farmer, 17-year law enforcement officer and owner of a firearms retail shop, said he is "probably the strongest Second Amendment candidate you will have come before you."
Stitt based the majority of his remarks on the Second Amendment and fears surrounding rhetoric that "Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden are wanting to go door-to-door to collect our firearms."
"I am a fighter for you," Stitt said. "That's why I am here."
Inhofe did not attend or send someone to speak on his behalf at the forum.
Senate District 19
Roland Pederson, the incumbent, faces a primary challenge by Enid Ward 6 Commissioner David Mason.
Pederson touted his experience as vice chair of the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee, and service on the eduction and general government committees.
"We have moved the state forward tremendously, especially in the area of education," Pederson said, citing increases in teacher pay.
He also said he's worked to improve infrastructure in the district, including ongoing work on U.S. 81 north of Enid; helped retain the Greer Center in Enid; helped secure $12 million state matching funds for Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Northwestern Oklahoma State University; and helped pass a cost of living allowance increase for retired teachers, firefighters and state workers.
Mason was unable to attend the event, and sent his son, Collin Mason, to speak on his behalf.
"The politicians in Oklahoma City are simply not getting the job done," Mason said. "We need to elect people who have signed both sides of a paycheck."
Mason said his father wants to increase classroom funding, fight for the unborn and protect the Second Amendment and Vance Air Force Base.
"He will fight for Northwest Oklahoma, and if it's not right for us, he's not interested," Mason said.
House District 40
Incumbent Chad Caldwell faces a primary challenge from Enid attorney Taylor Venus.
Caldwell cited his consistency on the issues since he was elected in 2014.
"I mean what I say, and the things I said when I ran first back in 2014 are what I have fought for since I was elected," Caldwell said, "and they are what I stand for today and will continue to fight for if I am blessed to be sent back to the Capitol by the good people of Enid."
Caldwell said the people of Enid "want someone who will fight for our way of life in Northwest Oklahoma," protect the unborn and the Second Amendment, and ensure state government "understands why faith and family are still important to us."
Caldwell said the greatest challenge facing the state now is jump-starting the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have to go back to getting government out of the way so our small businesses can thrive," Caldwell said.
Venus cited his service as president of Enid Public School Foundation and on theVance Development Authority, and also said he is a strong proponent of the Second Amendment.
After growing up with a single mother and several traumatic experiences in his childhood, Venus said wants to ensure children have opportunities for good education and jobs.
"It seems like we've failed sometimes for our future generations by not working for them," Venus said.
He said the state needs to invest in education, while maintaining fiscal conservatism, and Oklahomans deserve "clear, transparent, conservative representation."
Smaller class sizes in public schools, diversifying the economy and better planning for budget shortfalls were Venus' key points in his address to constituents.
"If politicians aren't working for the people of Oklahoma, if they're not working for the people at home, they shouldn't be there," Venus said in closing.
Garfield County Sheriff
Incumbent sheriff Jody Helm is facing primary challenges from Deputy Dariel Momsen and Noble County Deputy Cory Rink.
Helm was appointed Sheriff of Garfield County in August 2019. In the wake of the death of Anthony Huff in Garfield County Detention Facility in 2016, a resulting lawsuit and the ensuing suspension and then retirement of Sheriff Jerry Niles -- all of which occurred before Helm was appointed sheriff -- Helm said he has been working to reform the department's policies, procedures and training.
Helm brought in an outside consulting firm to reform policies, and to improve safety for both inmates and jailers.
He said the restraint chair, in which Huff died, now is used only as a last resort, and then is closely monitored by the undersheriff, sheriff and jail administrator, and is to be used for no more than an hour. He also brought in a new health care provider to ensure better accountability and oversight of inmates' health, and worked to establish a Criminal Justice Board, consisting of the sheriff, one county commissioner and three residents to increase oversight for the department as a whole.
"I have the experience, I have the leadership, it's proven, and I have the ability to adapt," Helm said.
Rink has been with Covington Fire Department for 15 years, previously served as Covington police chief and as a Garfield County deputy, and currently serves with the Noble County Sheriff's Office.
Rink said he wants to focus on community policing.
"I believe it is the sheriff's job to get out there and interact with the community," Rink said. "The sheriff and his deputies need to interact with the old, the young, the school-aged and the churches, and that's what I want to do."
Rink said the sheriff needs to be accountable for the training and actions of all department deputies and staff.
"We do not need another lawsuit," Rink said. "And most of all, we need to never have another death in Garfield County Detention Facility. That should never happen."
Rink said he also wants to implement a community neighborhood watch program at no cost to taxpayers, increase interaction with other agencies and "will not tolerate racism."
"I am running for Garfield County Sheriff because I think we need a change," Rink said in closing.
Momsen cited his experience as a deputy, investigator and contract chief for Drummond.
He said his two main platform issues are accountability and transparency within the sheriff's office.
If elected, he promised the department would provide "24-hour patrol coverage within 30 days," with a focus on the county's rural areas and businesses.
Momsen also said deputies need to invest more time on training, improve crime scene processing and contact with victims in investigations, and that deputies would be required to use body cameras already purchased with taxpayer funds.
"We can do better, and we must do better for the residents of Garfield County," Momsen concluded.
The last day to request an absentee ballot for the June 30 primary election is 5 p.m. June 23.
