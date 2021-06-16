OKLAHOMA CITY -- Lawmakers have agreed to spend $8 million to upgrade state Capitol security after a man drove onto the grassy grounds this spring, stopping just 20 yards from the building.
The April 21 incident marked the second time in seven years that someone has intentionally driven onto the Capitol grounds. In 2014, a man destroyed the Legislature's 6-foot granite Ten Commandment's monument, which at the time was displayed on the northeast corner of the building.
Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said no one was charged in connection with the April 21 incident. She said the man, who later sought mental health treatment, drove onto the grass on the north side of the building. He stopped on his own before striking the building.
The $8 million security upgrades are part of a nearly $10.5 million investment into security. The Governor's Mansion is also slated to receive a $2 million security upgrade and lawmakers budgeted $439,000 so the Department of Public Safety can upgrade its Capitol communication capabilities.
Stewart said DPS was required by the Legislature to complete a threat assessment on the Capitol, but she said she couldn't discuss specific findings for security reasons.
"Some were physical to the building, some were personnelwise," she said.
State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said lawmakers have approved the installation of ornamental iron balusters all around the Capitol and around the east parking lot closest to the Governor's Mansion. The balusters will be set into concrete and some will be removable.
"It's really just securing the Capitol grounds. Keeping somebody from driving up, running over a monument," McBride said. "We didn't want anybody to be able to just drive up to the building."
He also said security cameras will be added along with additional security where legislators and staff park, that a gatehouse or gate could be among the additions, as well as 4-foot fencing along Northeast 23rd Street.
"I think it's still kind of up in the air exactly what we're going to do," McBride said. "We haven't exactly decided."
But he said lawmakers had been waiting until construction crews were nearing the completion of the ongoing eight-year, $275 million renovation before upgrading Capitol security. That project is slated for completion in early 2022.
"People will still be able to walk freely around the grounds, do whatever they want," McBride said.
He said officials also need to secure some Capitol entrances, including a set of double doors on the first floor that have been left propped open at times.
"We just want it safe for everybody to do their work," McBride said.
A spokesman for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, said officials hope to move forward quickly with the upgrades.
Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, said the $2 million allocated for the Governor's Mansion will be used to upgrade the security infrastructure and utilities at the property located near the Capitol.
A timeline has not yet been established to start on that project, he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
