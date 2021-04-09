All over the state, healthcare professionals, hospital administration, dentists and mental health workers are learning about how two programs will soon get up and going from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA).
OHCA set up town halls to allow questions, feedback and concerns with OHCA and other agencies, one of which was hosted in Duncan April 1.
The first program is the adult Medicaid program, SoonerCare, expansion which was voted for as State Question 802 June 30, 2020.
The current SoonerCare covers only children, pregnant women, elderly adults and disabled individuals.
On July 21, 2021, SoonerCare will then include adults, ages 19-64, whose income is 138% of the federal poverty level or lower.
In tandem with the expansion, OHCA is also working on their managed care aspect to the program with SoonerSelect.
Melody Anthony, OHCA State Medicaid Director and Chief Operating Officer, said while the town meetings were more on the technical side of the two programs, what the average Oklahoman needs to know is about the expansion and the SoonerSelect.
"This would be targeted at current SoonerCare members and the potential new adult members after the expansion in July of this year," she said. "What we would like them to know is that we have decided through the Governor's initiative … to give better access to care at the local level."
The managed care program works through partnerships with four managed care organizations and three dental insurances, which creates a pool of resources and is one of the main advantages to managed care.
"We (OHCA) are in Oklahoma City and we have wrap around services throughout the state," Anthony said. "We are trying to work with managed care organizations so when you live in Duncan and you need something that is not necessarily covered by SoonerCare today - we only cover medical services - but if a family needs something outside of a medical service, SoonerSelect will be able to work on getting them that."
During the informational session, Deputy State Medicaid Director Traylor Rains explained what to expect in the future
"So around July 1, we will start sending out notices to our members who will be eligible for the SoonerSelect service delivery system," he said. "Letting them know effective on Oct. 1 we are going to have a new way to deliver your care."
Rains said there would be workers on hand to help guide people through their options.
To watch past town halls and to stay abreast of the newest OHCA news, visit www. oklahoma.gov/ohca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.