The Oklahoma Supreme Court declined to rule Wednesday on the validity of a petition that would force municipal candidates in Norman to disclose party affiliation.
The petition must now be heard in Cleveland County District Court.
A legal challenge was filed by Paul Acaroli, Aleisha Karjala, and Marcell Fleming on Aug. 18 in the state's high court. The petitioners were challenging a petition filed by Stephen Teel that sought to amend the Norman City Charter to require municipal candidates to disclose party affiliation.
Teel's petition is a proposed charter amendment that must be approved by voters and required signatures from 25% of voters in the last general election in order to be placed on the ballot. Circulators collected 3,881 of 3,265 required signatures. Norman City Clerk Brenda Hall verified 3,823.
Attorney for the petitioners Blake Lynch stated that there were several missing statutorily required details in Teel's petition.
They claimed Teel's petition did not contain a criminal penalty warning against fraudulent signatures and the sworn affidavits did not include age, address or printed name of the person signing, attorneys said in their challenge. They also alleged that requiring officials to disclose party affiliation is a violation of free speech rights.
The City of Norman requested the state's high court remove the case to Cleveland County District Court on Sept. 8 as did Teel on Sept. 16.
On Wednesday, the State Supreme Court declined to exercise in its concurrent jurisdiction, saying that "petitioners must bring their challenge to Norman Initiative Petition … in the district court of the municipality. Petitioners' application to assume original jurisdiction and petition for prohibition are both denied."
Since the State's Supreme Court declined to hear the petition, the petitioners have since filed it in Cleveland County District Court.
Teel, who represents himself, filed a motion to dismiss Wednesday, stating that the petitioners failed to file a protest in district court within the required 10 days following the notice published in The Transcript.
The statute he cites reads: "When signed copies of a petition are timely filed with the clerk … he shall then publish, in at least one newspaper of general circulation in the municipality, a notice of the filing and the apparent sufficiency or insufficiency of the petition. The notice shall also state that any qualified elector of the municipality may file a protest to the petition or an objection to the count made by the clerk."
"A protest to the petition or the count of signatures shall be filed in district court in the county in which the situs of the municipality is located within ten days after the publication."
According to Teel's motion to dismiss, he published the notice of his petition in The Transcript on Aug. 9 and the petitioners filed on Aug. 18 a challenge with the Supreme Court of the state of Oklahoma -- not district court.
Teel argues that since the petitioner's protest was not "timely filed" in district court it must be dismissed.
Lynch said the court may change, but the arguments still stand.
"The court's decision to decline to exercise its concurrent jurisdiction in this matter does nothing to address the issues with the initiative petition," Lynch said in a prepared statement. "It is vindication of our position that the Supreme Court has jurisdiction and more(over) gives us the opportunity to address the real concern -- that this is an erroneous petition, with signatures that were gathered unlawfully to try to pass an unconstitutional initiative. We will continue our fight in Norman to protect the free speech rights from ultra partisan provocateurs."
Teel declined to comment.
