The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the subject involved in the fatal trooper involved shooting Thursday morning in Craig County. He has been identified as Robert D'Lon Harris of Tulsa.
The shooting happened around 8:56 a.m. on the Will Rogers Turnpike, eastbound, 0.2 miles east of the main line toll plaza after the trooper pulled over a 4-door passenger vehicle for a traffic violation.
The trooper brought the female driver back to his patrol unit to speak with her. The trooper then went back to the vehicle and had the male passenger exit. After exiting and a brief encounter, the passenger re-entered the passenger's side door and was exiting again when the trooper discharged his firearm one time. The subject was struck and transported to Saint Francis Hospital Vinita where he was pronounced deceased. The trooper and driver of the vehicle were not injured.
A loaded semi-automatic pistol and narcotics were located while processing the scene. OHP Troop Z (Investigations Section) is conducting the investigation into the shooting. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
