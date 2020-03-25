OKLAHOMA CITY -- Three state Capitol employees -- a state senator and two House personnel -- have now tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday night.
House spokesman John Estus said the two state House employees tested positive for the virus following private lab testing performed at the Capitol on March 17.
Estus said that the House tested 50 "at-risk" employees after learning a state Senate employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
The state Health Department is investigating any interactions the two House employees had.
There were no other positive test results, he said.
State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, meanwhile, said Tuesday that he's recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
He said he first felt unwell March 15 and contacted his doctor. Testing performed by his personal doctor confirmed Rosino had contracted the virus.
He said he was last at the state Capitol on March 12 and felt well at that time. He hasn't been back since then.
"I want to thank everyone who has reached out to inquire about me," he said. "I am doing well and feel much better. I'm glad I followed the health professionals' advice to the tee. That's what we all need to do now: stay home if we feel sick, isolate and seek care from a doctor. Doing that, we can all be well, let the health care heroes focus on the critically ill, and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19," Rosino said in a statement.
State health officials said 30 state senators and staffers, who reportedly were not showing symptoms, underwent testing March 17 after news spread that Rosino had tested positive.
The outcome of all those tests wasn't immediately known.
In all, 109 Oklahomans in 19 counties have tested positive for the deadly disease.
Three people in Oklahoma have died and 25 people remained hospitalized Tuesday night.
"All Oklahomans affected by this virus need everyone's support, prayers and attention," House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a statement.
"This virus can affect anyone anywhere, which is why the Legislature took swift, unprecedented steps last week to protect ourselves and the public from further risk at this time."
The Capitol remains closed to the public this week, and the House and Senate are not scheduled to convene. Staff and members are working remotely.
The Legislature also ordered a deep clean of the entire Capitol, which was completed Friday.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.