From right to left, Tech Sgt. Kyle Henry, aeromedical evacuation technician with the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Tech Sgt. Ariel White, logistics management specialist with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, 1st Lt. Stephenie Tatum, flight nurse with the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, MGST Ed Bayones, aeromedical evacuation technician with the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and SSG Drew Sarmiento, aeromedical evacuation technician with the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, currently attached to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, pose for a photo March 21st as White arrives at Kelly Field, San Antonio. White was wounded during a rocket attack in Iraq March 11 while deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.