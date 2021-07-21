Vacations don’t have to be expensive or require hours of traveling for sightseers to enjoy time away from work or school, and Oklahoma’s State Parks provide immersive experiences for families.
Staycations have become more popular in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Okies canceling their trips abroad or out-of-state to enjoy what they have close to home. And many excursionists are choosing to spend their free time in the state’s park system.
David White, with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, said the system is still seeing an increase in visitors.
“Last year was record-breaking and a lot of folks were taking the opportunity to social distance in nature, instead of traveling out of state,” White said. “This year, I think people kind of realized we have some tremendous assets in the state and have continued to return to the parks this summer.”
Tahlequah is smack dab in the middle of several state park areas. To the south are Cherokee Landing State Park, Tenkiller State Park, and Greenleaf State Park; to the north is Natural Falls State Park; and to the west, off of Fort Gibson Lake, is Sequoyah State Park. All have their own unique amenities and are sources for countless hours of recreation.
At Sequoyah State Park, there is something for everyone. The Lodge features a zero-entry swimming pool and children’s splash pad in its courtyard. Athletes can find basketball courts, tennis courts, horseshoe pits, or play a round at the golf course. Then there is Paradise Cove Marina, where visitors can rent a boat and cruise the lake. The Three Forks Nature Center has variety of animal ambassadors – like a beaver, coyote, otter, snakes, fox, and more – that educate guests about the various wildlife in eastern Oklahoma. And the Sequoyah Riding Stables invites visitors to go horseback riding on one of the park’s trails.
“If you want to stay pretty urbanized, you can go to The Lodge or go golfing, or you can go on hikes and feel one with nature,” said Sierra Coons, of the Nature Center. “I love that we offer such diverse options, just in one single park. A lot of people get lost in social media, but when you come here, sometimes it feels like time stands still. You can absolutely immerse yourself and just enjoy the moment.”
The Three Forks Nature Center and Raptors Keep are partnering for an event this Saturday to hold demonstrations with large birds of prey. The event, which is free, will be held at the group camp site in the park. One demonstration will begin at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. Each will run for around 45 minutes.
Tenkiller State Park sits on the shores of one of the most scenic lakes in the country. Inside Magazine recently ranked Lake Tenkiller No. 11 on their list of Most Beautiful Lakes in the U.S. It’s a haven for water sports, like water skiing, fishing, boating, tubing and scuba diving. It also features a nature center, a variety of trails, a marina, and plenty of space for family reunions.
Luke Hurd rode his bike around Sequoyah State Park Wednesday, after visiting Tenkiller State Park on Tuesday.
“These are just two awesome parks and they’re really not that far apart,” Hurd said. “We went to Tenkiller and fished and hung out. Then we stopped in town to grab a bite to eat before heading out here to Sequoyah. I always wonder why more people from around this area don’t come out and check these places out.”
Some people just don’t know what’s in their backyard, but all it takes is a short car ride for them to find out. Each state park is filled with wildlife and plenty of activities to do, and might make for a quality staycation this summer and fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.