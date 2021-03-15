OKLAHOMA CITY – Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is partnering with Healthy Schools OK to bring free physical activity videos to Oklahoma families hoping to stay active during spring break.
“It has been a whirlwind year, and it’s more important than ever to prioritize your health and your family’s health,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. "Getting started can be the biggest challenge. That’s why TSET and our partners at Healthy Schools OK are making it easier for Oklahoma families to move more and eat better. Check out the free resources focused on physical activity and healthy eating through Shape Your Future and get the tools you need to make the healthy choice the easy choice.”
Spring break might look a little different this year with COVID-19 still present, but Shape Your Future wants to combat the stir-craziness that kids and parents are feeling. The free resources consist of healthy, family-friendly recipes, fun physical activity ideas, interactive videos and more, and are available on https://shapeyourfutureok.com.
“Healthy Schools OK is excited to continue partnering with TSET and the Shape Your Future program to provide physical activity videos for Oklahoma families,” said Lindsi Lemons, Healthy Schools OK executive director. “As we welcome a new season, we hope these videos encourage families to get outside, get active and enjoy the sunshine. We are excited to feature teachers from across the state of Oklahoma who worked to make the videos fun, interactive and easy to do at home.”
