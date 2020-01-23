'Staycations' more popular for exploring at home

Traveling near or far, connecting with nature or people, learning history or discovering a talent are reasons for getting out of the house and exploring this corner of the world.
Tour Tahlequah Director Gena McPhail finds in her research there are several new travel trends in 2020. Part of the reason is that it's cheaper to travel these days, she said.
"People are being influenced by YouTubers. They can see how these people travel and how easy it is, therefore giving people the confidence they need to take on their own adventures," she said. "And people are also becoming more independent and embracing opportunities that come to them instead of waiting to travel in the future."
While living in the moment has people seizing the day, personal history is also a quest.
"We are located in the foothills of the Ozarks and the heart of the Cherokee Nation. People are gravitating toward learning more and more about culture and the different traditions people have," said McPhail. "Ancestry is on the rise because people are learning about themselves and their families, which sparks their interest in coming to towns like ours. The explosion of home DNA kits are playing a big part in this contemporary growth of interest."
Women are traveling more on their own, and people in general are taking shorter trips to learn about their region and to conserve both funds and energy, according to McPhail.
"Single women are a trend due to their financial independence and desire to spontaneously travel without the burden of adhering to others' wishes, or their significant others don't have the time or desire to travel with them, so they go it alone," she said.
And depending on the structure of the family, the mother or wife does most of the planning, McPhail added.
Shorter "micro-trips" are trending because they cost less and they offer a whole different experience, rather than going to China, for example.
"We are a busy, spontaneous society. We are tired; we want to feel refreshed when we return from a trip, not in need of another vacation just to rest," said McPhail. "Traveling to smaller locations, closer distances in shorter periods of time, gives you the opportunity to better connect with the place you visit. It is also very time-effective because we are a very busy society and might not have a lot of time to be gone for long periods of time, but still want to get away from everyday life."
Vacation rental websites - such as Airbnb, HomeAway, or VRBO - can offer local lodging with a different view. There could be places that act as a "BNB" - bed-and-breakfast - and plan trips for guests, but generally a "BNB" won't strictly be the destination, according to McPhail. Whether a nature lover or a person who likes to hit the lakes or rivers, there are short-term lodging spots nearby that offer the comforts of home.
At the downtown Tahlequah Spider Gallery on Tuesday, McPhail was discussing with Matt Anderson the option of scheduling an art class when tours come to town. Cathy Leigh Lamb and Randolph Friend were also checking out art in the gallery, and the had a conversation about where they enjoy spending time locally.
"CAC [Cherokee Arts Center] and ACT [Arts Council of Tahlequah] have instructors and can both schedule art classes for day tours," Anderson said.
For outdoor adventure or plein air painting, Anderson suggested starting at the bathtub rocks. He likes to travel in a loop from there to Sparrow Hawk, both beautiful places to do a painting.
"Perhaps go up to the Saline Courthouse, or through Van Buren, Arkansas, and over to Sallisaw, Vian and Dahlonegah, then come back to the gallery to finish the painting," he said. "We also collect found objects to make art with, interesting fossils to imprint pottery with."
He said when the weather is better, a basket-weaving class is being planned for Saline Courthouse.
"Imagine being able to dip the reed in the fresh Spring Creek," said Anderson.
Lamb lives by the Illinois River and takes advantage of the beauty there. Her only out-of-town trips are to Stillwater to visit her son at Oklahoma State University.
Friend likes to visit cemeteries because of how peaceful they are and the history there - especially when historians can share stories of the people buried in them. He also likes to explore backroads and trails.
"Sparrow Hawk Village is fun to hike and look down at the river, and Nickel Preserve is a good place to roam and see deer and elk," said Friend. "Punkin' Holler is really pretty; it's like going back in time. It feels good."
Fossil hunters and rock hounds may locate items fairly easily.
"There's lots of quartz and pretty rocks, if you know places to look. Along the creek, like Town Branch, and wading in the water, rocks and fossils can be found," he said. "And people are friendly here."
