Steiner retires after 27 years with First State Bank

Participants gathered at First State Bank for refreshments on Friday, Sept. 30 to wish Rita Steiner well as she starts a new chapter in her life.
First State Bank of Tahlequah announces the retirement of Customer Service Representative Rita Steiner. Steiner has been a valuable employee for the past 27 years and will be greatly missed by the First State Bank staff and customers. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and sincerity.
