Stephens earns perfect score for support of pro-business, economic development legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Blake Cowboy Stephens is among 11 senators who earned a perfect score from Oklahoma’s Research Institute for Economic Development for their voting records during the 2021 legislative session.
The organization hailed the passage of 19 bills approved during the session promoting economic development and business in the state.
“As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m extremely proud of the work we did this session to help move Oklahoma forward with legislation to grow jobs and strengthen our economy,” said Stephens, R-Tahlequah. “We approved rebates to promote greater access to rural broadband and to grow Oklahoma’s film industry. We passed universal licensing, reduced the tax burden for businesses and individuals and approved legislation to ensure drivers of electric vehicles also help support our transportation infrastructure. It was an extremely productive session and I’m proud of what we accomplished.”
To view the 2021 RIED report, go to https://www.riedreport.com/.
“In order for a small state like Oklahoma to effectively compete with Texas and other regional states, we simply must offer a better economic environment, and having a pro-business legislature is an integral part of the equation,” said Greg Love, RIED board chairman. “I commend all legislators who rated a perfect and or passing score. Their actions represent a very important component of Oklahoma’s steady rise as a true economic development destination.”
For more information, contact Stephens at 405-521-5574 or email Blake.Stephens@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.