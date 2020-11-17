Stephens takes oath, begins first Senate term

OKLAHOMA CITY – Blake “Cowboy” Stephens is now officially the state senator for District 3 after taking the oath of office on Nov. 16 at the State Capitol.
The ceremony was held in small groups on the Senate floor to accommodate for COVID-19 safety protocols and ongoing Capitol construction.
The Tahlequah Republican has a background in education, spending the past 24 years as a counselor for Locust Grove Public Schools. Stephens also owns and operates his family’s cattle operation in Moodys.
Stephens’ priorities for the upcoming legislative session include agriculture, education and Second Amendment rights.
“I’m ready to tackle the issues that face my district and the state of Oklahoma with hard work, dedication and passion, just like I’ve tackled any other job put before me,” Stephens said. “I’m honored the citizens of Senate District 3 have entrusted me to be their voice at the Capitol, and I’m excited to bring common-sense solutions to the table as we move our state forward.”
The Senate will hold a one-day organizational meeting on Jan. 5 and will begin the First Session of the 58th Legislature on Feb. 1.
