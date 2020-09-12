Cherokee County Republican Women will have their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center Room 1. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens will be the speaker.
Stephens is running as a Republican for the Oklahoma State Senate District 3, which covers the entire county of Adair and portions of Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, and Rogers counties. He has been married to his wife, Kathy, for 37 years, and they have two children and two grandchildren.
An educator of 25 years, Stephens' days are spent as a counselor and bus driver for the Locust Grove Public School District. He loves working with children, and was dubbed "Cowboy" and "Woody" by his students. Stephens lives on a ranch, where his family owns and operates their cow-calf operation.
The objectives of the Cherokee County Republican Women's Club, known as CCRW, are: to promote an informed electorate through political education and activity; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government; to promote loyalty to the Republican Party, its candidates and its ideals; and to support the objectives and policies of the Republican Party and work for the election of the Party's nominees.
For more information about the GOP Women's Club, or Republican candidates who want to come speak to the club, contact President Cindy Williams at 469-879-3705. All interested women and men are welcome at the meetings.
Cherokee County Republican Women meet every third Tuesday of the month in TAMC Room 1. The board meets at 9 a.m.; the club meets at 10; and the program begins at 11. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory. Contact Josh Owen, Republican Party County chairman, at 918-822-3237.
