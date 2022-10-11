The Cherokee Elementary Jog-a-thon on Oct. 10 gave students a leg up on exercise, while also raising money for their school.
Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy said the event has been the school’s main fundraiser for at least 20 years, and is carried out by all Tahlequah Public Schools elementary sites.
McCoy said it makes money as the students garner donations and corporate sponsorships. The tally is currently at about $7,000 so far. Some donors donate a flat rate of money or they will donate a certain amount for every lap a child runs. The event is for kindergarten through fifth grade, all if whom run a certain amount of time, depending on their grade level.
McCoy said the run helps promote a healthy lifestyle and wellness among students.
“A lot of people have gotten sedentary over the last few years,” said McCoy. “It is very easy to do with all of the wonderful TV shows that you can watch, and social media and cell phones and all those things. We just want to teach our kids that walking and running is something you can do for the rest of your life, and it keeps you healthy.”
Cherokee Elementary Assistant Principal Amie Sheets said the monetary goal this year is $20,000, which they have reached the past several years. She said the money will be used to cover different staff and classroom needs, along with saving to buy new playground equipment.
Cherokee Elementary third-grade teacher Amy Batie said the jog-a-thon gets the students and families involved and helps kids value the items bought with the funds they raise.
“It gives them a little bit of ownership of the things they get to have in their school,” said Batie.
Trae Ratliff, a parent of two Cherokee Elementary students, believes any chance kids can go outside and exercise and stay off phones and iPads is important.
“The weather’s great and it gives them a chance to be outside and burn some energy off,” said Ratliff. “These kids don’t burn near enough energy.”
Sheets said the fundraiser covers most of their needs for the year and makes it easier on families, as they don’t have to donate or sell stuff throughout the year.
“It brings our school together as a family and it allows parents to come and watch their kids because with COVID-19 [and safety in general] we don’t allow parents in the building as much as we used to, but we can control who comes in with the gate [at this event],” said Sheets.
The amount of money students raise determines the prizes they receive, which Sheets said is mainly experience-based. Some of the prizes include T-shirts, a fishing trip, a party at the Skatehouse, a limo ride to lunch with their teacher, and customized shoes.
Bella Batie, a Cherokee Elementary third-grader, said she enjoys the event because of the running and prizes, but also because she gets to cheer on her friends and classmates, who do the same for her.
“The best part is everybody’s encouraging you and it’s really fun. It’s like no one gets left behind,” said Bella.
