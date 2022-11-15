November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and despite chilly weather, a few intrepid individuals participated in the Cherokee Nation Diabetes Awareness Walk on Nov. 14.
The walk began at 2 p.m. at the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center and is one of several scheduled this month.
“We’ve planned different walks throughout the Cherokee Nation to raise awareness about diabetes,” said Kerri Dry of the CN Diabetes Prevention Program.
With overcast skies and temperatures in the 40s on Monday, only a couple of people braved the one-mile walk by the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex. Jennifer McCarter and Nancy Cole made loop together, returning after about 20 minutes.
“It was nice,” said Cole. “Cold.”
In addition to free T-shirts and goodie bags for participants, event staff also offered blood glucose testing to screen for diabetes.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner stopped by to get their fingers pricked.
Earlier that day, Hoskin had signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 14 Diabetes Awareness Day and November 2022 as Diabetes Awareness Month.
“As we know, diabetes is something that affects the Cherokee people and Indigenous people all over the country at rates higher than the rest of the population,” said Hoskin.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Native Americans have a greater chance of having diabetes than any other U.S. racial group.
“We know that [diabetes] is something that harms someone’s quality of life, can take their life, and is something that, whether we’re directly affected or not, is and should be of concern to each of us, said Hoskin.”
Hoskin said this proclamation signed annually, and different efforts are made to raise awareness of diabetes.
“And really, what’s most important is identifying whether you are susceptible to it – and I think making sure any stigma associated with diabetes, whatever type it is, is removed, because it is a serious health problem,” he said. “It’s something we have the staff and programs to help people get through difficult times.”
The Cherokee Nation has programs for diabetes prevention and self-management for those who have already been diagnosed.
Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation Health Department Diabetes Program has 11,000 patients, about 70 percent of which have their diabetes “in control.”
What’s next
The Cherokee Nation will be holding diabetes screenings through November, including on Nov. 16 at the Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata; Nov. 17 at the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell; Nov. 18 at the Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw; Nov. 21 at the Sam Hider Health Center in Jay; Nov. 22 at the Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee; Nov. 28 at the Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata; Nov. 29 at the Vinita Health Center in Vinita; and Nov. 30 at the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah. All screenings will take place from 1-3 p.m.
