Friendly competition was the name of the game Friday, July 28 during a demonstration of traditional Cherokee games in downtown Tahlequah.
Attendees enjoyed a couple different games on Friday, including marbles and chunkey.
In the game of chunkey, the stone is rolled and players toss spears to try to get as close as possible to the stone’s final position. The spear tip that lands closest to the stone wins, and the chunkey stone is rolled once again by the winner of the previous round.
This version of chunkey included one modification to make it more suitable for kids who might want to play.
“If we’re just playing here, the spears have blunted ends,” said Paul Gaines. “It’s a good exercise and good way to get people started on learning the game.
During a competition, Gaines said spectators would see decorated spears made of river cane with hardwood points. The pointed end, he explained, allows the spear to drive into the earth.
“[The spear] has to stick into the ground, so you throw it at a high angle,” he said.
In addition, the coordinator would be only person to roll the chunkey stone during a competition.
Participants also took part in several rounds of marbles, but instead of the traditional Cherokee five-hole version, they played “poison hole.”
“[Poison] is another easy, beginner game,” said Gaines.
With stakes set up around the grounds of the Cherokee National History Museum, the players took turns tossing billiard balls at the targets to progress in the game.
“You have to hit a stake before you proceed to the next one,” said Jarrod Dorr, who works at the museum, to first-time player, Bobby Callaway.
Gaines explained that if a player hits another’s ball, they get to throw again. Upon hitting the final stake in the formation, called the poison hole, players can go on the offensive.
“[Callaway] hit poison, so if he hits anyone with his ball, they are out,” said Gaines.
Callway did not end up winning as he was put out by another player whose ball had also become poison.
“If two people are poison, you have to hit them three times in a row,” said Gaines.
You’re invited
The traditional game demonstrations will continue every Friday until the week before Cherokee National Holiday, which takes place Labor Day weekend. The public is invited to watch or participate.
