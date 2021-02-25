For years, Dusty Fore has operated the Tahlequah SkateHouse, and one of his passions is roller hockey.
Twice a year, the young hockey players compete for a championship. Players are arranged by age, and are given lessons before they start their seasons.
"We do a three-day crash course practice or tryout. It is not a traditional tryout, because no one gets cut. It is to try out to see if you like it. Everyone makes it if they want to play," said Fore.
On the last night of tryouts, the skaters are given the opportunity to sign up for league play, which is a six-week program.
"People are attracted to it because they are busy with different commitments. Hockey is a once-a-week commitment. They are there for an hour, an hour and a half, and that's it," he said.
Fore believes theirs is the only roller hockey league in Eastern Oklahoma as far as Shawnee.
"There are some rinks in Oklahoma City and they do hockey, but as far as I know, this is the only hockey on this side of the state," he said.
Children from ages 5 to 14 are allowed to play roller hockey. Many have no prior hockey or skating experience. It is an opportunity for most to familiarize themselves with the sport.
"It gets a chance for the kids to get others excited. It's tough to squeeze those hockey practices in," said Fore.
At its height, he used to run four sessions throughout the school year, with 150-180 participating. But in recent years, more kids are signing up for taekwondo, soccer, baseball, and dance, which takes from their time and resources.
Fore is now running two sessions. The first started in January and will end before the baseball season. The second will start in October.
Maegan Baker first learned about roller hockey from her friends, who had children involved in the league. She follows the SkateHouse's Facebook Page and signed up after they posted times for their tryouts. She has two sons who are involved, Gideon and Abel.
"They are really enjoying it," she said. "They love to skate, and they are having a great time with it. Abel did it this fall, and this is Gideon's first season."
Hockey players and spectators must wear masks inside the SkateHouse, but the players can take them off during play.
Check it out
For information on roller hockey, call Dusty for at the SkateHouse, 918-456-1100.
