Several statutorily qualified candidates have filed declarations of candidacy for Cherokee County school boards, and a race has already materialized in Tahlequah.
The Cherokee County Election Board has received applications from the following individuals: Billy Gibson, Briggs Public Schools; Beth Brandt, Keys Public Schools; Bart Frank and Stephanie Crawford, Tahlequah Public Schools; Darryl Mathews, Tenkiller Public Schools; Elizabeth O'Connell, Woodall Public Schools; Jonathan Asbill, Grand View Public Schools; Scotty Mendenhall, Lowrey Public Schools; Jerry Cooper, Norwood Public Schools; Jamie Cole, Peggs Public Schools; and Eddie Hughes, Shady Grove Public Schools.
Wednesday is the final day to file. No one has yet filed for a Hulbert seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.