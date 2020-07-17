Stilwell citizens and visitors can continue to wear masks at their own discretion since the City Council mandate to wear them failed to pass in a 2 to 1 vote during a special meeting Thursday night.
With council members Joe Adair and Debbie Thompson absent, the vote was left to Jim Spray, Coye Nettles, and Lane Kindle. Kindle was the only yes vote, which he said was based on doctors’ recommendations.
Mayor Jean Ann Wright noted that there are currently 32 active COVID-19 cases in Adair County, with 24 of those being from Stilwell. The city has had a total of 88 cases to date, and the county has reported 163.
Citing loss of business since the mandate came out last week, Kristie Mullin spoke first on behalf of her employees at Rowan’s Restaurant. While she whole-heartedly supports people wearing masks, she didn’t agree with the city mandating it as a law.
“We are mask people, but we have a right as business owners to do what’s right for us,” said Mullin.
Mullin also asked about her employees wearing a mask in the kitchen.
“There are exceptions for that: employees who work together don’t have to wear masks; people who are health compromised with an existing condition; and exercising while social distancing,” said Wright.
Justin Kimble, who owns a snow cone business, told the council they shouldn’t be overreacting and fear mongering. He said the mandate is causing people to not come here to play ball.
“I don’t feel like you have the right to mandate and set a precedent like this that will have an effect beyond Stilwell and the schools,” said Kimble.
He was among those who praised the council for their positive steps to help the city grow and said that he’s a big supporter of Stilwell and the council as a whole.
Okie Joes has been open for 15 years, said Joe Fletcher, who was also against the mandate. He asked how a business is supposed to handle customers who refuse to wear a mask.
“Most of those speaking tonight are in the hospitality industry, and when you put it out last week about the mandate, business slowed a lot. We’re lucky enough to have a drive-thru, but not everyone does,” he said.
Wright read a text from a citizen in support of the mandate. Dan Patton said he’s in favor of the mask being required when entering an establishment. He is immune compromised and concerned about getting the virus.
As for the question about wearing a mask to the table in a restaurant then removing it, Wright replied that Dr. Gitanjali Pai, infectious disease specialist, told her it was because people are walking in other people's air space.
“I personally hate these masks. I can’t read and it affects my breathing, but if I can save one person's life, it’s worth it,” said Wright.
Before the mandate, she said, there were hardly any people in Walmart wearing a mask, and now about 85-90 percent were.
Spray said a doctor told him if people would wear a mask for one to two months it would eliminate the spread of the virus.
“I’ve been blown away by the comments people have made,” said Spray about negative remarks about masks. “One guy even said to just let everyone not wear a mask so it will spread and those who get it die and those who don’t won’t. But what if the next one to die is your grandma?”
Ultimately, representing the majority of his constituents, he voted no.
Coye Nettles said she struggled with representing her constituents or going for public health, but she voted against the mandate.
“If I can wear this mask and save one life, I will. I’m going to do everything in my power. I want this stuff stopped,” said Nettles. “I may make people mad, but wearing it is my responsibility.”
Fletcher asked how he was supposed to handle conflict from customers who refused to wear a mask. Wright told him he could choose to serve customers without a mask.
“So when I have my mask below my nose for a minute and someone snaps a pic and posts it on Facebook and shames me, what then? All we’re doing is pushing people away,” Fletcher said.
Business was just beginning to pick back up, he said.
“No one wants to hurt your business,” Kindle said. “We want schools to open. Doctors I’ve talked to said it’s our last hope to slow this.”
Wright said her fear is that the virus will spread to the point that the community will have to shut down again.
“I fear we’re going to go backwards. No one wants that,” she said.
Enforcement seemed to be one of the issues that kept the mandate from passing.
Chief of Police Chad Smith asked how the council expected the police department to handle conflicts that may come from this mandate.
Police can remove someone who is being disorderly, according to City Attorney Jeff Jones. But, he added there is no fine or punitive action.
“If you pass this as a law, and we don’t make our customers wear a mask, and someone gets the virus, our insurance doesn’t cover that because we’re breaking the law,” said Mullin.
The meeting began promptly at 5 p.m. and by 5:57 Larry Stauss stood to be recognized.
“We’ve been wasting a lot of time here, caught up in this nickel and dime, throwing the police under the bus. Let’s go with the state, and if they pass it, we’ll do it,” he said.
