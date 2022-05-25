STILWELL – A woman and a child from Westville were injured in a single-vehicle crash four miles west of Stilwell on May 23.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Autumn Butler, 31, was driving a 2010 Ford Fuson on State Highway 100 when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a sign, tree and fence.
Butler was transported to OSU Medical Hospital in Tulsa by Adair County EMS. She was listed in fair condition with face, arm and leg injuries. A 9-year-old girl was taken to St. Francis Children’s Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in fair condition with trunk internal injuries.
According to the OHP, the cause of the crash was due to Butler's driving while intoxicated.
