Stilwell junior serves as House page

OKLAHOMA CITY – Haley Pritchett, a junior at Stilwell High School, served as a page for State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, at the state Capitol the week of Feb. 24-27.
Haley is the daughter of Tonya and Berton Pritchett. After high school, she plans to attend college to pursue a nursing degree in her desire to become an OB/GYN nurse.
Hayley’s community service projects include raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through her local fire department and helping set up for the annual homecoming chili cook-off. Haley works at Sonic and is a part of the youth group at her church. At school, she is involved in the Fishing Club, the Spanish Club and the Art Club. She also is a part of the A Team, a leadership team at Indian Capital Technology Center, and she is vice president of the HOSA chapter, and on the Arvest Junior Board.
Haley said her proudest accomplishments are getting admitted into the Indian Capital Technology Center and serving as part of the page program for Hardin.
“Haley was here during a very busy week at the Capitol – committee deadline week,” Hardin said. “She did a great job. I know she has a fantastic future ahead of her.”
House pages run messages to legislators while they are in the chamber or committee meetings. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write, present and debate legislation.
