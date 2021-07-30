STILWELL – A Stilwell man has died from injuries he suffered in a July 21 single-vehicle crash.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Jackie Martin, 24, was driving a 2016 BMW 4281 on State Highway 100 when he vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert, rolled several times, and struck a tree.
Martin was airlifted to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries. Martin died July 28 at the Tulsa Hospital.
According to the report, Martin was wearing he seat belt at the time of the crash. The cause was excessive speed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.