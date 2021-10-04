From staff reports
A Stilwell man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night, a half mile east of the Cherokee County/Adair County line.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, William Teehee, 41, was eastbound in a 2004 Toyota Sequoia on State Highway 100, when he failed to negotiate a curve. Teehee's vehile left the roadway, rolled several times, and struck a tree and fence.
Teehee was pronounced dead by medical personnel due to head and trunk injuries.
According to the report, the cause of the crash was listed as unsafe speed for a wet roadway, and the condition of Teehee was apparently normal. Teehee was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
