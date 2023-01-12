A Stilwell man was sentenced to life in prison and five years of supervised release for the 2019 killing of another man.
An indictment alleged that on Nov. 17, 2019, Earl McAlister, a non-Native, shot and killed Randolph England, a Native. McAlister and others placed the body on a burn pipe with tires before setting it on fire. McAlister dumped the victim’s remains down a ravine in a container.
“The life sentence imposed by the Court is fitting punishment for the defendant’s vicious acts,” said U.S Attorney Christopher Wilson. “I am thankful for the cooperative efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement in working this case. Investigating and prosecuting violent crimes like this one will continue to be a priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”
U.S. District Judge David Cleveland presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron McEwen prosecuted the case.
