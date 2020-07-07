Stilwell Mayor Jean Ann Wright announced that as of Wednesday night, July 8, wearing a face mask in a business open to the public will be mandatory.
A huge spike in case numbers – nearly 1,000 overnight statewide, with eight in Adair County – prompted the mayor and Adair County COVID-19 Task Force to make the decision.
“It was recommended by the COVID task force and implemented by the city of Stilwell,” said Wright.
A citation may be issued for noncompliance, but that is still under consideration, along with the amount of any fine.
“The task force meets every week, and basically, I was telling them how in Colorado, every city there has a mandatory ruling, and people feel safe, and business is thriving,” Wright said.
Dr. Jeff Jenkins, also on the task force, said he wished that could be done here.
Wright said that as with Colorado, she wants businesses to thrive and residents to feel safe.
The city will adopt a resolution that will go into effect Wednesday night, Wright said. It will be ratified by the City Council at a special meeting.
“I’ll have code enforcement and the police to take a copy to the businesses in town,” said Wright.
She said she has discussed the with all council members.
“They’re all in total agreement,” Wright said.
As of Tuesday, July 7, Adair County had recorded 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 110 have recovered and four have died.
