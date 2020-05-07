STILWELL – There may not be a strawberry festival this May, but there will be strawberries and an auction.
Local growers report they have been picking berries for the past two weeks, and most have the same problem as Burl Doyle of Doyle's Country Gardens.
"They are selling as fast as we can get them," said Doyle.
Doyle has six varieties this season, including the Florida Fortuna Brand and a proven winner in the strawberry contest: San Andreas.
"We will have a good crop until June 1," Doyle said.
Prices are $5 a quart and $35 for a flat this year.
The Stilwell Strawberry Auction will be held by a virtual auction on Saturday, May 9, according to Kiwanis Club President Sharon Jackson.
"Kiwanis Board has decided to conduct judging of berries and a virtual auction on the original festival date of May 9," Jackson said. "We invite you to be a part of this auction in the safety and comfort of your home or business, using your computer or smart phone."
The auction may be viewed on the Strawberry Festival Facebook page, but participants must be on Zoom to bid. A video connection is required.
The log-in process opens at 12:30 p.m., and the auction starts at 1. Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89438299817; the meeting ID is 894 3829 9817.
Growers in Adair County include: Doyle’s Farm, 918-696-2824, 918-797-5319, or 918-507-0884; Rick Longshore, 918-696-9720; Doyle’s Country Garden, 918-696-5369; Rudy Manon, 918-507-1515; Dylan and Jeff Collyge, 918-930-0646 or 918-930-0765; Josh Lo, 918-930-0551; J5 Farm, LLC, 937-553-2769; and Miller Farms, 918-797-5485 or 918-797-5936.
Darrell Neale writes for the Stilwell Democrat-Journal.
