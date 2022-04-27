For 75 years, a Strawberry Festival has magically happened in downtown Stilwell, appearing like Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny to bring joy to everyone.
In fact, it was Kiwanis Club of Stilwell that hosted the first festival to celebrate the crop for which the town was already known: strawberries. The gathering in 1947 was humble, compared to the highly organized event that will happen the second weekend in May, as always. The hard work that goes on behind the scenes, especially after January, might surprise some people.
Queens are crowned and prize berries judged for a winner at the oldest continuous festival in Oklahoma. It’s a day for reunions, browsing and shopping at arts and crafts vendors, culminating in the parade. Each year, new parts are added and some removed. Helicopter rides are no longer affordable, but pony rides will always be. Car shows and motorcycle shows draw a crowd, and food vendors usually sell out.
It is hard to imagine that thousands of visitors and locals can crowd downtown for just a few hours each year around a six-block area of Division, and two or so blocks of Second Street are packed like berries in a crate.
Some changes are obvious, like the new Kiwanis Stage and sound system. Nostalgia may make some people miss the old stage, but anyone who performs will agree the new one was needed. New in 2021 was Stilwell’s Got Talent, which returns on Friday again in 2022. There’s still time to sign up.
Planning for the next year's festival begins the week after the event, as members process what worked well and what needs to be adjusted. After the first Stilwell’s Got Talent, they learned it was hard to judge children and teens together, so those groups are separated this year.
The day begins with a 5K Run, which takes volunteers. The parade needs people to take entry forms and create a lineup, and people on the ground festival day to coordinate it. Volunteers are needed to announce.
Even before the week of the festival,a permit and street closings must be secured. Television dates must be coordinated for the queen and her court, and the annual trip to the State Capitol the Wednesday before the festival must be organized. Someone coordinates with the police department and sheriff's office, and hires two security officers for Friday night. Floats have to be ordered and someone scheduled to drive in both the festival parade and Loyalty Day in Westville.
Parade winner certificates must be printed, and volunteers must contact the Cherokee Nation color guard; secure a judge for the berry competition; find a vocalist to sing the National Anthem; and book bands for entertainment during the day and marching bands for the parade. The annual Strawberry Festival booklet takes a team to sell ads, gather content and put it all together. The week of, and day before, include marking vendor locations and parade line-up spots, working with the carnival, getting all supplies ready to go, buying berries from growers and ice cream, and setting up tents.
For the 75th Diamond Jubilee Stilwell Strawberry Festival, the Kiwanis members have looked for ways to make it even more special. The author of Strawberry Shortcake books will be here, along with the Euchee Butterfly House, which sets up at the Tulsa Fair.
This does not nearly cover all the many working parts required, but it does convey the hard work and dedication of a handful of people known as Kiwanis of Stilwell.
