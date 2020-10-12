WEATHERFORD – Chasity Elaine Brown of Stilwell has been accepted and is enrolled in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy in Weatherford.
Forty-two students were admitted into the Doctor of Pharmacy program for the 2020 fall semester. The class has an average cumulative grade point average of 3.51 and is composed of 20 women and 22 men.
The SWOSU College of Pharmacy admits 85 students each year to its Doctor of Pharmacy program during the fall and spring semesters.
Minimum requirements to make application for admission to the SWOSU College of Pharmacy include completion of at least 61 semester hours of specified pre-pharmacy courses with a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.50.
