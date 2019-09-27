Stilwell students to benefit from #ChromeDreams

Stilwell High School seniors in English IV with Faith Phillips will soon benefit from her #ChromeDreams initiative to crowdfund for funds to purchase Chromebook computers for the class. Attending class are, from back of left row: Jordan Thompson, Tristen Butler, and Jayden Hudgins. Second row: Devin Sam, Brent Harlin, and Kade Hart. Fourth row: Joshua Noisewater and Daymion Noisewater. Standing: Dylan Wilhite and Lucas Noisewater.