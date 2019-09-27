Stilwell students to benefit from #ChromeDreams

When author and lawyer Faith Phillips was asked if she had any interest in teaching English at her alma mater Stilwell High School, her immediate reaction was to say no. Luckily for the students and the school, she agreed and is changing lives.
Through crowdfunding, Stilwell seniors will soon have access to Chromebook computers so they can do research, prepare for life after graduation, and get on a level playing field with other students in larger, more affluent districts.
Stilwell High School has over 600 students, with 139 being seniors.
"My nephew attends a large school district outside Tulsa. Beginning with his freshman year, the school provided him with a Chromebook that he took home every night for homework," said Phillips. "When I got to Stilwell and started talking to my students about our big research project, I realized that they didn't have the same tools as their peers in larger school districts."
Phillips teaches four hours of English IV with the seniors, which centers on British literature. She also teaches two hours of electives open to grades 9-12: World literature and creative writing.
One of the requirements to graduate from English IV is a major research paper. The students were interested in the analysis printed by the Washington Post last fall: "The Strawberry Capital of the World is the early death capital of the U.S."
"This asserts that our hometown of Stilwell has an average lifespan of 20 years less than the national average, less than the coal mining towns of West Virginia and the war torn country of Uganda," said Phillips. "We have a variety of opinions on this article as Adair County citizens. Some of us think the statistics are skewed and unreliable. Some of us believe that some environmental issue is present that affects our health. But all the students agree we should investigate further."
She said the work to be done for a paper like this would be difficult for students to do without access to computers. SHS does have Chromebooks in the library, but they have to be checked out ahead of time and they have waiting lists, according to Phillips.
"This is an extensive undertaking that can't be done from a phone. We need the web to gather resources, we need a way to format our documents and use proper citation, and we need one central source to perform all those tasks," she said. "A Chromebook serves all those needs perfectly."
Once she saw the issue and the need, Phillips took action, even if she felt unsure since she was a new teacher in the school. Phillips presented the idea of starting a crowd-funded online campaign to Stilwell administration, staff, and school board. To open an account for the students' needs, she had to have board approval.
"I actually appreciate that oversight because it guarantees to the donors that a number of safety nets are in place to guarantee their funds are handled with responsibility. 100 percent of the funds goes to the students of SHS," she said. "The staff and administration showed so much support from the outset. I feared overstepping my bounds. But when it comes down to it, this is for the students and anything that benefits the students will get support from this team of educators. They're all in for the students."
With a #ChromeDreams GoFundMe page set up, Phillips sought 26 Chromebooks and the associated software, which she roughly estimated at $6,700.
"The software is specially equipped to serve our English as a Second Language students in class, of whom we boast many," she said. "The computers will remain in the room, available to each class to serve all students and their various needs, such as research, resumes, job searches, college applications, and, of course, English IV homework."
Within five days of the campaign being live, the goal was exceeded, and Phillips said she doesn't know many of those who donated.
"That was one of the beautiful surprises about this project. We received a letter and a check from a gentleman in Tempe, Arizona. We received donations from former SHS students who wrote that they had gone into debt to get a laptop after high school because they realized they needed one to compete at college. A West Coast entrepreneur, Mitch Pergola, who also is a major supporter for Rise Up Inc., provided a matching donation of $3,500," said Phillips who has served on the Rise Up board for years. "After that, the momentum carried us through in just five days. I was amazed and so grateful."
Other donors included a member of Congress, Cherokee Tribal Council members, Tahlequah business owners, lawyers, and retired teachers. Phillips even pledged 1 percent of her own salary.
"The seniors are excited because, not only does this mean they can work on their research projects here in class, it also means we can make resumes and work on college applications. The goal is for every single one of my students to step out of this class in May and step into a profession or skill of their choice," said Phillips. "I want to leave here knowing that I did everything in my power to help them make fulfilling lives for themselves and their families."
She is currently in the process of pricing and ordering the Chromebooks, and hopes the seniors will be using them by mid-October.
Due to public interest, Phillips has decided to leave the fundraiser open until the end of the school year.
"My hope is that I will eventually be able to fund Chromebooks for every English student in Stilwell High School," she said. "After that, #ChromeDreams will expand, thanks to the brainchild of Judge Maxey Reilly in Okemah, to become an Oklahoma nonprofit. Our mission will be to provide technology to all Oklahoma students whose educational needs are lacking. We will begin with those rural districts, like Stilwell, whose students need Chromebooks."
Her seniors will also continue the group endeavor of the research papers.
"It will include research covering all the issues brought to task by the Washington Post article: nutrition, poverty, health care, education, substance abuse, generational trauma, etc.," she said. "At the end of the year, my dream is to bring all of their work together and somehow publish it for the public, perhaps on my author's website. I think they would be pleased to see their work made public and available to their community and family."
