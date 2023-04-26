A female teenager from Stilwell was injured in a motor vehicle crash that occurred on April 25, after the vehicle reportedly experienced a mechanical defect and departed the roadway in Adair County.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling eastbound on State Highway 100, approximately four miles west of Stilwell, when the vehicle fail to negotiate a curve to the left. The vehicle then veered off the roadway to the left and struck a ditch.
The driver, a 17-year-old male from Stilwell, was not injured. The passenger, a 16-year-old female, was transported by Adair County EMS to Northeastern Health System, where she was admitted in stable condition with head injuries and was receiving prenatal care.
According to reports, the condition of the driver was normal, seat belts were in use, the airbags did not deploy, and the weather was rainy. The cause of the collision was listed as an unsafe vehicle.
The collision was investigated by Troopers Wall and Cox of the Troop C Cherokee/Adair County Detachment, Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County EMS, and the Highway 100 Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.