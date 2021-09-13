SEARCY, Arkansas - Brittany Reed of Stilwell is one of 27 students that received a white coat from the College of Pharmacy at Harding University. The ceremony represents the educational transition from the general studies of the undergraduate level to professional pharmacy education.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. The university offers more than 100 undergraduate majors; more than 15 preprofessional programs; more than 40 graduate and professional programs. For more information, visit harding.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.