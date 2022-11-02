STILWELL - A Stilwell woman was killed this afternoon in crash on U.S.-59 and Bethel Road at 12:43 p.m. on Nov. 1.
According reports, a Peterbilt driven by Clarence D. Williams, 49, was northbound when Connie G. Clark's vehicle crossed the center line. After striking Williams' vehicle, Clark was transported by Adair County EMS to Stilwell Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from massive injuries.
Williams was also transported to Stilwell Hospital, where he was later treated and released.
Airbags deployed and seatbelts were equipped in both vehicles at the time of the accident, with the condition of Clark being normal.
