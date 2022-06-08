STIR continues pushing Illinois River pollution concerns

Limit-exceeding levels of phosphorus in the Illinois River continue to be major concern for a local nonprofit formed in the 1980s as an environmental watchdog group.
Save The Illinois River Secretary-Treasurer Ed Brocksmith, who is among those putting pressure on Oklahoma and Arkansas governments to step up protection efforts, explained why phosphorus is such a persistent issue.
"Phosphorus is a nutrient essential to our bodies and all animals," said Brocksmith. "It occurs naturally and in fertilizer and animal waste."
Brocksmith included poultry, cattle and human waste in this category of animal waste.
"It gets in our water supply and promotes the growth of algae, which degrades water quality and can even be harmful to pets and livestock," said Brocksmith. "It causes our lakes to slowly die in a process called eutrophication."
Eutrophication, as defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, is a chain reaction, wherein "excessive nutrients lead to algal blooms and low-oxygen (hypoxic) waters that can kill fish and seagrass and reduce essential fish habitats."
A 2020 Water Quality Monitoring Report from the Arkansas-Oklahoma compact, from a station monitoring the Illinois River near Tahlequah from 2016 to 2020, reported phosphorus concentration levels exceeding the .037 milligrams per liter limit by 92 percent.
Brocksmith said the issue arises from greater limits for this pollutant in Arkansas than in Oklahoma, with the former upstream from the latter.
"Oklahoma has higher standards because it has scenic rivers," said Brocksmith.
The Illinois is one of Oklahoma's six scenic rivers and as such is designated greater environmental protections than other waterways. The Grand River Dam Authority oversees the Illinois and denotes on its website that regulations for scenic rivers "include a strict prohibition on additional pollutants, dams and wastewater treatment plants and a close monitoring of construction activities alongside the river."
STIR has been having what Brocksmith describes as "a big fight" over this issue since it was founded and most recently opposed a new permit for Springdale, Arkansas, which STIR calls "the largest contributor of treated sewage to the Illinois River watershed."
In a newsletter from STIR, Brocksmith stressed the importance of protecting this river.
"Conservationists have often compared Illinois River protection to a battle or to war. I don't feel that it is overly dramatic," said Brocksmith. "It is a war and it is often a daily battle to preserve our best waters for future generations."
Learn more
Find out more about STIR and its efforts at www.illinoisriver.org.
