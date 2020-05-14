STIR gives masks to IRVFD

First responders from the Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department are smiling behind their masks after receiving new virus protection face masks from Save The Illinois River on Monday, May 11.
The volunteer firefighters initially received 100 masks. STIR participated with the Tahlequah Economic Recovery Task Force in partnership with the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce in purchasing a supply of protective masks for areas businesses and first responders.
