STIR seeks protection from new pollution rule

OKLAHOMA CITY – Save the Illinois River has stated its opposition to a new water quality rule that could allow pollution standards designed to protect scenic rivers – including the Illinois River – to be waived.
The Tahlequah-based organization told the Water Quality Water Management Advisory Council the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller are stressed and cannot accept more pollution. The council advises the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
STIR's comment, logs at the July 26 meeting of the council in Oklahoma City, reads: "Save the Illinois River is asking you to insulate Oklahoma Scenic Rivers from variance to water quality standards in any form. These important, beautiful, unique, and valuable water resources are impaired by nutrients, by bacteria, and by sedimentation caused by streambank erosion. They cannot take any more pollution, for any reason, for any length of time, for any frequency the state might allow by variance."
Granting a variance to pollution sends the wrong message to polluters, STIR told the council. According to STIR, having a variance in water quality standards in Oklahoma Scenic River will send Arkansas a message that is powerful and damaging, as Oklahoma and the U.S. EPA could have these held against them in order to meet Scenic River water quality standards.
EPA has rejected two sewage treatment permits in northwest Arkansas because, it says, they will not protect Oklahoma’s water quality. Arkansas is currently suing EPA over rejection of the permits. According to STIR, the Oklahoma Legislature recognized the unique value of state scenic rivers in the Oklahoma Scenic River Act, which states: “The Oklahoma Legislature finds that certain free-flowing Streams and Rivers of Oklahoma possess such unique natural scenic beauty, water, fish, wildlife and outdoor recreational values of present and future benefit to the people of the state that is the policy of the Legislature to preserve these areas for the benefit of the people of Oklahoma.”
The WQMAC plans to conduct two more informal hearings before it convenes its regular business meeting Aug. 23, in Oklahoma City. The hearings, where stakeholders and interested parties may comment and ask questions, will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 9, in Tulsa and 9 a.m. Aug. 18, in Oklahoma City.
